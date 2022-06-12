Gun reform plan draws key Senate GOP support

The bill included support for state "red flag" laws, tougher background checks for people under the age of 21 and a crackdown on a practice called "straw purchases."

But it did not include other limits Democrats and President Joe Biden wanted such as raising the age for buying semiautomatic rifles to 21 or new limits on assault-style rifles.

Ten Republican senators signaled their support for the framework, indicating the bill potentially could advance to a vote and overcome roadblocks by other Republicans who oppose most gun control measures.

In a statement, the bipartisan group's leaders Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn said, "Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law."

The agreement was announced a day after tens of thousands took part in rallies across the country to demand that lawmakers pass gun control legislation, following high-profile mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.