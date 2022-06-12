Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support

06/12/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People participate in the 'March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including enough Republicans to overcome the chamber's "filibuster" rule, on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.

The bill included support for state "red flag" laws, tougher background checks for firearms buyers under 21 and a crackdown on a practice called "straw purchases" but not other limits Democrats and President Joe Biden had advocated such as raising the age for buying semiautomatic rifles to 21 or new limits on assault-style rifles.

Ten Republicans signaled their support for the preliminary deal, indicating the measure potentially could advance to a vote on passage and overcome roadblocks by other Republicans who oppose most gun control measures.

The talks that led to the framework followed a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last month that killed 19 young children and one also in May in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that killed 10 Black victims.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, issued a statement calling the plan "a good first step" and one that would "limit the ability of potential mass shooters to quickly obtain assault rifles by establishing an enhanced background check process for gun purchasers under age 21."

Schumer said that he wanted to move a bill quickly to a Senate vote once legislative details are worked out.

The United States has the highest rate of firearms deaths among the world's wealthy nations. But it is a country where many cherish gun rights and its Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to "keep and bear arms."

"Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans," the group, led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn, said in a statement. "We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law."

The agreement was announced a day after tens of thousands in Washington and at hundreds of other places across the United States rallied to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

Biden, a Democrat, on June 2 called for banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, or, if that were not possible, raising the minimum age to buy those weapons to 21 from 18. Biden also pressed for repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their guns.

The National Rifle Association, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, called Biden's proposals an infringement on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Republican opposition has been critical in thwarting Democratic-backed gun control proposals in Congress for decades.

The Senate is split, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and legislation must have 60 votes to overcome a maneuver known as the filibuster.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pGun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
RE
11:57aFrance to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster
RE
11:57aBipartisan U.S. Senate group unveils framework on gun safety reform
RE
11:29aBOX OFFICE : 'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million
RE
11:11aNATO chief says Turkey's concerns are legitimate
RE
11:07aIsrael to boost building starts in bid to rein in soaring housing costs
RE
11:04aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
11:03aN.Korea fires multiple artillery shots, S.Korea says
RE
11:01aSouth African trade unions sign wage deal with miner Sibanye
RE
10:50aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
3Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
4Aviva : global websites
5BOC Aviation : HSBC 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference

HOT NEWS