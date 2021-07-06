Log in
Gundersen Health System : COVID-19 vaccine now available during Family Medicine appointments at Onalaska Clinic

07/06/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
Gundersen patients can now get protected against COVID-19 by receiving the vaccine during Family Medicine appointments at the Onalaska Clinic.

The healthcare system will soon expand vaccine availability to Onalaska Pediatrics appointments and during primary care appointments in La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Decorah, Winona and Waukon later, along with select Critical Access Hospital locations and the Ashley Wellness Center for Ashley Furniture employees and their family members.

The vaccine is your best defense against serious illness from COVID-19, especially as the Delta variant circulates in our region. The variant is more transmissible and may lead to more severe illness.

It's important to remember to get both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to have maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

More study is needed on vaccine booster shots. Gundersen is watching this closely and will share updates when available.

How to get the vaccine

Anyone age 12 and older, patients or non-patients, can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Gundersen.

Walk-in vaccine appointments are available at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson both days) and Thursdays (Pfizer, Moderna).

Adult Gundersen patients can walk-in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can walk-in or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment.

Patients under age 18 need parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.

Disclaimer

Gundersen Health System published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 19:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS