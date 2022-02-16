Log in
Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks

02/16/2022 | 02:46am EST
Aftermath of overnight attack in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as al Shabaab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which aims to topple the central government and impose its severe interpretation of Islamic law, carries out frequent attacks against the government, including attacking a minibus carrying election delegates last week.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points," Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.

"Our security defeated the enemy."

There were no immediate details on casualties. Police would provide more details on the attacks, the minister said.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabaab.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
