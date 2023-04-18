STORY: Heavy gunfire echoed in the background of live feeds by Arab television news channels and residents told Reuters that shooting had not ceased, with one saying they had heard an air strike being carried out in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city on the opposite bank of the Nile river.

The conflict between Sudan's military leader and his deputy broke out four days ago, triggering what the United Nations has described as a humanitarian catastrophe, including the near collapse of the health system. At least 185 people have been killed in the fighting across the country.

The ceasefire that formally took effect at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) would not extend beyond the agreed 24 hours, Army General Shams El Din Kabbashi, a member of Sudan's ruling military council, said earlier on al Arabiya TV.

Fighting appeared to tail off close to the deadline for the ceasefire, which coincided with the evening breaking of the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but heavy gunfire reverberated around the capital region after 6 p.m.

A Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to have started.

The source of shooting was unclear, though the RSF accused the military of violating the ceasefire within 15 minutes of it taking effect.