STORY: :: A gunman has killed at least six people, including his mother, at a nursing home in Croatia, a government minister says

:: Daruvar, Croatia

:: July 22, 2024

:: Croatian media reported the killer was a war veteran and was arrested after fleeing the scene

::Nina Sangud, Local resident

"Our mum... I am here with my sister and brother. She is 90. We are waiting, and we know nothing. This is horrible, especially for such a small town. It's even worse when you have someone inside and are waiting so long. We know nothing. We are all in shock."

Four people remain in critical condition.

Authorities have given no motive for the attack.

Croatian media reported that the gunman, born in 1973, is a war veteran.

One of the victims was a nursing home employee, Marin Piletic, minister for labour, pension, family and social policy, told journalists.

The killer fled the scene, but was later arrested by the police, N1 news portal reported.