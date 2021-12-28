Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

12/28/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gunman slays 4 people in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

DENVER (Reuters) - A lone gunman shot four people to death and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday in a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at several locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, which began around 5 p.m. when the gunman shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said a news briefing.

The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver's Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Pazen said. According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.

From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.

The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.

He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters. Authorities did not publicly identify the suspect, and said circumstances leading to the shooting remained under investigation.

The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.

Anne Wilson, a shopper who was inside a cellular phone store in Lakewood when gunfire erupted nearby, told a Denver-based NBC-affiliate TV station she heard "seven or eight gunshots, and then like another set of maybe five more."

Wilson said she and other customers were quickly ushered by store employees into a back room behind security gates until the danger had passed. "It is scary, scary times we live in," she said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel)

By Keith Coffman


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aChina ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns
RE
02:24aShinsei Bank announces restart of share buybacks after Sept halt
RE
02:22aChinese foreign ministry, on outer space treatises, says urges u.s. to act responsibly
RE
02:21aChinese foreign ministry, on outer space treatises, says u.s. in practice ignoring obligations under agreements
RE
02:21aKazakhstan to produce 87.5 million tonnes of oil in 2022
RE
02:20aS.Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta
RE
02:18aChina stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth
RE
02:17aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, November, 11/2021
PU
02:16aJapan's 10-year bond yields flat on lack of catalysts
RE
02:11aIsrael open to 'good' Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares rise, yen slides as traders shrug off Omicron fears and bu..
2Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OB..
3General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STO..
4Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
5Billionaire Del Vecchio says Italian companies too focused on dividends..

HOT NEWS