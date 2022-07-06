Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gunmen ambush Nigeria President Buhari's advance convoy

07/06/2022 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Paris Peace Forum

ABUJA (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen ambushed the advance convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in the northern state of Katsina injuring two, a spokesperson for presidency said in a statement.

Buhari was not in the convoy of cars carrying an advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers heading to the president's hometown of Daura, near the border with Niger, to prepare for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

"The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and security personnel accompanying the convoy," the statement said.

The attack on the convoy highlights the ongoing security challenges the country is facing particularly in the northern regions where armed gangs are rife.

In a separate attack late on Wednesday, another set of unidentified gunmen raided a medium security prison in Kuje, near the capital Abuja, a spokesman for the correctional services said in a statement.

"Men of the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Garba Muhammad and Ardo Hazzad; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aS.Africans gather to mourn deaths of 21 teenagers in tavern tragedy
RE
04:56aJunior minister Walker resigns in protest over UK PM Johnson
RE
04:56aFACTBOX : If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?
RE
04:53aRussian cyber firm Group-IB to split Russian, international businesses
RE
04:52aEUROPE GAS-Prices fall as strike in Norway ends
RE
04:51aSri Lanka looks to Indians visitors to restore battered tourism sector
RE
04:51aBoE's Pill says he is open to bigger rate rise if needed
RE
04:51aBoE's Pill says he is open to bigger rate rise if needed
RE
04:49aShanghai stocks fall most in 6 weeks amid COVID flare-ups; HK down
RE
04:48aTAIWAN ECONOMY MINISTER : Order books for chip firms still very full
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy
2NORDEX AG : Reduced to Neutral by Mainfirst
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Petrobras : on the sale of its stake in Deten July 5, 2022
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS