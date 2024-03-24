MOSCOW (Reuters) -Three armed men on Sunday tried to attack a police station in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, Armenia's interior ministry said.

According to preliminary information, two of the three men had been wounded as result of hand grenades they were carrying detonating, it said.

The third man was reported to still be outside the police station with a grenade.

Russia's state TASS news agency said the head of the Armenian police force was on the scene conducting negotiations with the man.

The Interfax news agency reported earlier on Sunday, citing local media, that the gunmen might belong to the Combat Brotherhood organisation, around 50 members of which had been detained earlier in the day.

The organisation later denied reports about its involvement, saying it had nothing to do with the incident, Sputnik Armenia reported.

