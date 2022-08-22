Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap four Catholic nuns on highway

08/22/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A soldier checks a vehicle at a military check point in Dapchi, Yobe state

LAGOS (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted four Catholic nuns on a highway in Nigeria's oil-producing Imo state in the southeast, a local convent said on Monday, in the latest sign of widespread insecurity making road travel unsafe.

Armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on highways mainly in the northwest and the practice has spread to other parts of the country, increasing insecurity in Africa's most populous nation.

Zita Ihedoro, secretary general of Sisters of Jesus, the Saviour Generalate, said the four were abducted while travelling from Rivers state to Imo for a thanksgiving mass on Sunday.

"We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release," Ihedoro said in a statement.

In the northwest, Nigeria's military has started an air offensive to eliminate the armed groups responsible for kidnapping citizens from villages and towns in the region.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 95.03 Delayed Quote.24.16%
WTI -0.79% 88.816 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aBrent crude futures fall by more than $2 to $94.65/bbl…
RE
04:09aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing
RE
04:07aKazakh oil exports via Russia hit by damaged equipment
RE
04:03aGulf buy now, pay later firm Tamara says it raised $100 million
RE
04:02aUK trial lawyers back indefinite strike action from Sept. 5
RE
04:01aKenya's Odinga to challenge presidential poll result in court today -lawyer
RE
03:59aEuro zone bond yields fall but still close to multi-week highs
RE
03:57aSterling slips to fresh mid-july low vs u.s. dollar, last down 0…
RE
03:57aRussian rouble weakens from near 4-week high vs dollar
RE
03:49aGunmen in Nigeria kidnap four Catholic nuns on highway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1German exports beyond the EU slump in July
2UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports
3Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
4European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS