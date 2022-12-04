Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque

12/04/2022 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen in Nigeria killed a dozen worshippers, including an imam, and kidnapped several others from a mosque on Saturday night, local residents said on Sunday, in the latest attack by armed gangs in the north of the country.

Armed gangs, known as bandits, attack communities where security is stretched, killing people or kidnapping them for ransom. The gangs also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.

Lawal Haruna, a resident of Funtua, in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina, told Reuters by phone that the gunmen arrived at Maigamji mosque on motorbikes and started shooting sporadically, which forced worshippers to flee.

About 12, who were attending night prayers, were caught in the gunfire and killed, including the chief imam, said Haruna.

"They then gathered many people and took them to the bush. I'm praying that the bandits release the innocent people they abducted," said Abdullahi Mohammed, another resident of Funtua.

Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah confirmed the attack and said state-backed vigilantes, with the support of some residents, had managed to rescue some worshippers.

Katsina is among several states in the northwest of Nigeria which share a border with neighbouring Niger, allowing the gangs to move freely between the two countries.

Nigeria's military has been bombing bush camps used by the bandits, but the attacks continue, raising fears about the safety of voters who will go to the polls to choose Buhari's successor in February.

(Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:39aKuwait's oil minister: opec+ decisions are based on oil market…
RE
08:31aMacron invites Iraq PM for meeting in France in early 2023
RE
08:24aRussia mulls banning oil supplies subject to Western price cap
RE
08:03aIn Mexico, endangered monarch butterflies inspire hopes of a comeback
RE
07:33aGunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque
RE
06:21aMisguided getaway sets off another security alert at Israeli airport
RE
06:00aSwiss utility Axpo looking abroad for growth opportunities - NZZ
RE
05:59aIndonesia evacuates villages under volcano threat
RE
05:26aBritain's Currys to avoid using Royal Mail 'for now' over strikes
RE
05:18aEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
2Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
3OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
4Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO
5China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U...

HOT NEWS