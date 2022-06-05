Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Gunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria -media

06/05/2022 | 11:03am EDT
ABUJA (Reuters) -Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria's Ondo state during mass on Sunday, killing several people, local media reported.

A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria's southwest, told Reuters that "several worshippers were brought in dead".

Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, said "there was an incident today at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo" and police would issue a statement soon.

Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church.

Africa's most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are rare in southwestern Nigeria.

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said he was heading back to the state from the capital Abuja after the "unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo."

"We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Additional reporting by Fikayo Owoeye in Lagos; Editing by Catherine Evans)


11:11aIndia's ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam
11:09aIndia's ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam
11:07aFirefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blaze
11:07aFirefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blaze
11:03aGunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria -media
10:55aQueen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London
10:55aQueen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London
10:28aU.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation
10:27aThai police rescue 59 Rohingya refugees abandoned on southern island
10:22aFactbox-Deadly fires common in Bangladesh, mainly in industrial settings
