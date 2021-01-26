Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gunvor founder raises stake, expands board

01/26/2021 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Founder Tornqvist stake rises to 86.9%

* Buys out leaving shareholders, expands board

* New board members include U.S., LNG executives

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor's founder Torbjorn Tornqvist has increased his stake in the firm after a bumper profit year as he bought out some leaving partners and expanded the board to bring in a new generation of managers.

The company said Tornqvist, Gunvor's chairman, had raised his stake to 86.9% as of Dec 31, 2020, from 80.01% as of Dec 31, 2019.

"It is a standard annual fluctuation based on staff turnover," a Gunvor spokesman said. The remaining shares are held by Gunvor employees.

Trading houses in 2020 benefited from energy market volatility. Rival Trafigura reported an almost two-fold jump in profits to $1.6 billion.

Gunvor has yet to report results for 2020.

In 2019, it reported net profit of $381 million, which means that even during a modest year, Tornqvist's share of net profit exceeded $300 million.

While most trading houses, including Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, have gone through a transition of power from founders to a next generation of leaders, Tornqvist has run Gunvor since its inception in 2000.

Gunvor did not say how many shareholders departed, but that, over the last year, the executive board has been expanded to 11 members from 7 previously. All board members are shareholders in Gunvor.

The spokesman said the board expansion reflected the growing role of U.S. trading operations and increased trading in liquefied natural gas.

"This composition better reflects the company’s key regions, desks and priorities," the spokesman said. "This is part of ongoing work to strengthen corporate governance and broaden the decision-making base".

New board members include U.S. managing director David Garza, the head of U.S. gasoline trading Dmitri Sinenko, legal and compliance head Jean-Baptiste Leclercq, the head of accounting, credit, risk and tax Benjamin Wasem and co-head of LNG Kalpesh Patel.

Gunvor has become the world's biggest trader in LNG and has built from scratch a North American desk with 120 employees. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Evans and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pMorgan Stanley, Goldman lead bonus jump for bankers in Asia - Bloomberg News
RE
01:32pAmazon stops alcohol sales in Northern Ireland due to Brexit rules - ITV
RE
01:30pKimmeridge launches proxy fight for seats on Ovintiv board
RE
01:27pItaly's Enel joins race for U.S. utility PPL's British unit - sources
RE
01:25pInterim fcc chair rosenworcel says agency aware of reports of internet problems on east coast, working to understand issue -statement on twitter
RE
01:23pU.S. CDC Says Administered 23.5 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Jan 26
RE
01:23pU.s. cdc says 3,481,921 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan. 26 vs 3,346,390 individuals as of jan. 25
RE
01:22pU.s. cdc says 19,902,237 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan. 26 vs 19,252,279 individuals as of jan. 25
RE
01:22pU.s. cdc says 2,725,830 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of jan 26 vs 2,714,487 doses administered as of jan 25
RE
01:21pU.s. cdc says distributed 44,394,075 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 26 vs 41,418,325 doses distributed as of jan 25
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5Travel troubles force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ