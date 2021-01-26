Gunvor founder raises stake, expands board

* Founder Tornqvist stake rises to 86.9%
* Buys out leaving shareholders, expands board
* New board members include U.S., LNG executives
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor's founder
Torbjorn Tornqvist has increased his stake in the firm after a
bumper profit year as he bought out some leaving partners and
expanded the board to bring in a new generation of managers.
The company said Tornqvist, Gunvor's chairman, had raised
his stake to 86.9% as of Dec 31, 2020, from 80.01% as of Dec 31,
2019.
"It is a standard annual fluctuation based on staff
turnover," a Gunvor spokesman said. The remaining shares are
held by Gunvor employees.
Trading houses in 2020 benefited from energy market
volatility. Rival Trafigura reported an almost two-fold jump in
profits to $1.6 billion.
Gunvor has yet to report results for 2020.
In 2019, it reported net profit of $381 million, which means
that even during a modest year, Tornqvist's share of net profit
exceeded $300 million.
While most trading houses, including Vitol, Glencore and
Trafigura, have gone through a transition of power from founders
to a next generation of leaders, Tornqvist has run Gunvor since
its inception in 2000.
Gunvor did not say how many shareholders departed, but that,
over the last year, the executive board has been expanded to 11
members from 7 previously. All board members are shareholders in
Gunvor.
The spokesman said the board expansion reflected the growing
role of U.S. trading operations and increased trading in
liquefied natural gas.
"This composition better reflects the company’s key regions,
desks and priorities," the spokesman said. "This is part of
ongoing work to strengthen corporate governance and broaden the
decision-making base".
New board members include U.S. managing director David
Garza, the head of U.S. gasoline trading Dmitri Sinenko, legal
and compliance head Jean-Baptiste Leclercq, the head of
accounting, credit, risk and tax Benjamin Wasem and co-head of
LNG Kalpesh Patel.
Gunvor has become the world's biggest trader in LNG and has
built from scratch a North American desk with 120 employees.
