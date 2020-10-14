Guo Wenqing Attends the Enlarged Meeting of MCC International Incorporation Ltd.'s Leading Body and Puts Forward Clear Requirements for the Company Development

In the leading body enlarged meeting on the morning of August 14, MCC International Incorporation Ltd. announced the decision of MCC to adjust the leading body component of MCC International Incorporation Ltd. Guo Wenqing, General Manager of China Minmetals, Deputy Secretary of the leading party group of China Minmetals, and Chairman of MCC, attended the meeting and put forward four clear requirements for the company development.

The first one is that standing at a new starting point, it is necessary for us to unify thinking, face difficulties squarely, and embrace all kinds of difficulties, pressure, and challenges with confidence. The world attacked by the rampant COVID-19 is undergoing profound changes, and it is facing more unstable, uncertain, and unpredictable factors. Overseas enterprises have encountered the most challenging period. Under such circumstances, we must unify our thoughts, face difficulties squarely, work harder and more energetically than ever before, be more aggressive and self-motivating than ever before, and always maintain a high spirit while advancing bravely. New members of the leading body should hold the 'fight spirit of a fledgling', and dare to catch, manage, dash and make attempts. We should embrace the challenge with a bosom filled with confidence. In the meantime, experienced members should give full play to the supporting role to 'impart, help and guide' so as to improve production efficiency and operating efficiency through cooperation with new members.

Second, we must insist on keeping the pace steady and strictly control the risks of overseas production and operation. In recent years, MCC International Incorporation Ltd. has carried out effective exploration in strengthening coordination and expanding overseas market layout. However, with insufficient competence in designing the market layout, overall coordination, design capabilities, and commercialization models, it is still far from the group's expectation and requirement for a platform company. Affected by the COVID-19, all kinds of risks in overseas projects continue to rise. We need to insist on keeping the pace steady and strictly controlling the risks. We would rather give up one project than make a blunder. It is necessary to pay close attention to financial and capital risks and effectively improve the transparency of financial and capital expenditures generated from various projects so that we can resolutely safeguard the capital risk baseline; it is necessary to vigorously strengthen investment risk management and control by making clearheaded investment decisions, following strict approval procedures, so that we can avoid illegal guarantees, illegal subsidy and capital contributions for partners; it is necessary to strictly control the risks of overseas operations, adhere to manage the project firmly with both hands, and stabilize the 'basic condition' of overseas business; it is necessary to vigorously do a good job in safety production and resolutely curb production incidents. MCC International Incorporation Ltd. shall give full play to its own business advantages and function in a well-grounded way with the benefit of the group's brand, the strength of its subsidiaries, and the platform. Thus, we can ensure that the company moves forward courageously and prosperously, and ensures a stable income and a happy life for our employees.

Third, we must deeply promote integration and maintain unity and harmony at the management level. Ultimately, the development of MCC in the past few years is ascribed to the fact that everyone 'sings together in one tune', marches forward, and forges ahead, following the correct and clear development direction, which 'focuses on MCC's main business and builds a better MCC.' Over the years, MCC's development thought, people's will, and management guidance have never swayed away from the right direction, and people's minds are determined. Everyone is walking in the same direction, thinking, acting, and marching forward in one direction. Currently, with the high expectation of the group, MCC International Incorporation Ltd. has gathered many teams and resources with international operating experience from the group. MCC International Incorporation Ltd. must further unify the whole and thoughts based on the unification of system and management, and give full play to the advantages of integration; the favorable tradition of 'singing in one tune' should be inherited and passed down. Only dedication, unity, responsibility and contribution be emphasized can we continuously strengthen the cohesion, combat effectiveness and centripetal force of MCC International Incorporation Ltd.

Fourth, we must adhere to the leadership of party building and the leading body shall be the pioneer. The magic power for MCC to hold the same powerful spirit and commitment when encountering obstacles is that 'we never waste time and get slack at the work'. It can be said that realizing stage goal of 'A Beautiful MCC' and the China Minmetals' goal of 'quadrupling profits in three steps' give the credit to our hard work when we hold the concept of 'we never waste time and get slack at the work'. At present, we are facing a new development pattern with the domestic market as the focus and domestic and international markets promoting each other. The reform and development tasks will become more heavy and arduous. The more arduous and perilous the road ahead is, the more arduous and hardworking the leading body must be. Tempering ourselves through practice will make us take the courage in both hands and become the trailblazer. We must always maintain a firm and strong strategic determination, insist on the concept that 'forging iron requires our own hardship', set an example, and lead all cadres and employees to work hard in a down-to-earth way; we must always keep the work style construction in mind, continuously promote the concept change, promote the significant improvement of basic management, and boost the great breakthrough of key areas.

Zhang Mengxing, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of MCC and China MCC, President of China MCC, presided over the meeting and announced the decision of MCC Group on the position adjustment of the leading body of MCC International Incorporation Ltd.: Comrade Yan Aizhong was appointed as Secretary of the CPC Committee of MCC International Incorporation Ltd. (concurrently); Comrade Yang Ruobing was appointed as Chairman, legal representative, and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of MCC International Incorporation Ltd., who will no longer serve as the General Manager of MCC International Incorporation Ltd.; Comrade Wang Zhou was appointed as the Director, General Manager and CPC Committee member of MCC International Incorporation Ltd.; Comrade Gong Wentao was appointed as the Deputy General Manager, Member of the CPC Committee; Comrade Fan Jintian no longer held the posts of Secretary of the CPC Committee, CPC Committee member, Chairman, Director, and Legal Representative of MCC International Incorporation Ltd. (He would take other responsibilities).

Yan Aizhong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of MCC and China MCC, Zhang Ye, Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Committee of MCC and China MCC, Vice President of China MCC, Head of Human Resources Department of MCC and China MCC, Leading Body of MCC International Incorporation Ltd, and directors from other In-house functional departments attended the meeting.

Scene of the Meeting