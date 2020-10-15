Guo Wenqing Meets with Li Xinyuan, Secretary of Guigang, and Dai Yi, Chairman of Guangxi Materials Group

+ . -

On September 25, Guo Wenqing, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of China Minmetals, and concurrently Chairman of MCC, met with the delegation represented by Li Xinyuan, Secretary of CPC Guigang Municipal Committee, and Dai Yi, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of Guangxi Materials Group, at MCC's headquarters. They carried out in-depth and friendly exchanges on further strengthening cooperation in many fields, such as municipal transportation infrastructure, industrial park development, ecological and environmental protection, and reached a consensus.

Guo Wenqing welcomed Li Xinyuan, Dai Yi and the delegation, and briefly introduced the development history of two Fortune Global 500 enterprises - China Minmetals and MCC - and their achievements since their strategic restructuring. He pointed out that since strategic restructuring, China Minmetals has adhered to the goal of 'quadrupling profits in three steps' to continuously build and consolidate the business system of 'four beams and eight columns' centering on the metal mining, metallurgy, trade, logistics, finance and real estate so as to promote the enterprise to enter a new stage of high-quality development. Currently, the assets under China Minmetals reach RMB 2.16 trillion. In 2019, the operating revenue exceeded RMB 600 billion, ranking 92nd among Fortune Global 500 enterprises. In the first half of this year, in the face of the severe impact of COVID-19 and the pressure of the economic downturn, China Minmetals made every efforts to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic and resume work and production by comprehensively implementing the deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Therefore, the pandemic prevention and control becomes stable; the operating revenue increases against the trend; the profit index falls within the expected range; the operating quality improves steadily; the economic performance is better than the average of central enterprises.

Guo Wenqing said that China Minmetals and MCC have attached great importance to strategic cooperation with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. They have established a deep and solid friendship and realized mutually beneficial and win-win development based on the previous friendly cooperation. Up to the first half of 2020, 19 subsidiaries of MCC have implemented over 200 large-scale construction projects in Guangxi, with the contract amount of RMB 73.68 billion. At present, under the leadership of the CPC Guangxi Provincial Committee and Guangxi Provincial Government, Guigang is ushering in a new round of opportunities for construction and development. China Minmetals and MCC hope to give further play to their advantages of wide business fields, strong professional capacity, and sufficient practical experience to strengthen cooperation with Guigang and Guangxi Materials Group in the fields of municipal transportation infrastructure, industrial park development, ecological and environmental protection. By jointly expanding the cooperation space, and innovating the cooperation model, they can make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the local economy and society with practical and powerful measures and results.

Li Xinyuan expressed his gratitude to Guo Wenqing for his warm reception and introduced the basic situation of Guigang's economy and society. Li Xinyuan mentioned the long history and deep cultural heritage of Guigang, which owns outstanding advantages in location, transportation, and resources. In recent years, Guigang showed a good tendency of the economic and social development, i.e. high quality, rapid growth, and sustainable momentum, with many top indicators in Guangxi, including the first ranking in performance appraisal for two consecutive years and the highest comprehensive score of the grass-roots Party building appraisal for four consecutive years. China Minmetals and MCC are central enterprises with strong capital, technology, and construction strength, and more members are welcomed to invest in Guigang. The CPC Guigang Municipal Committee and Guigang Municipal People's Government expect to deepen cooperation in the fields of municipal transportation infrastructure, industrial park development, ecological and environmental protection, making more achievements. For this purpose, they will provide better services and improve the business environment.

Dai Yi highly praised and appreciated a series of key projects built by China Minmetals and MCC in Guangxi and introduced in detail the basic situation of Guangxi Materials Group. According to Dai, Guangxi Materials Group is a large Class-A state-owned enterprise directly under the Guangxi Provincial Government. By speeding up the construction of an integrated logistics platform, a modern auto life service platform, and an ecological investment and operation platform, it strives to build a leading integrated logistics enterprise in the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone, the most influential auto life service provider in southwest China, and an ecological investment and operation platform based on Guangxi and facing ASEAN. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of China Minmetals and MCC upheld the confidence and belief in overcoming difficulties, efficient management and hard work to ensure the scheduled completion of the projects, which deserves the deepest appreciation. Guangxi Materials Group hopes to establish a long-term and stable strategic partnership with such large central enterprises as China Minmetals and MCC and carry out in-depth cooperation in a wide range of fields such as industrial park development, ecological and environmental protection, so as to make greater contributions to the construction of magnificent Guangxi and the realization of national rejuvenation together.

Other attendees included Huang Weiping, Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guigang Municipal Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor; Yu Tong, Secretary of CPC Gangbei District Committee; Lu Zurong, General Manager of Guigang Industry Investment Group; Liu Fuqi, Deputy General Manager and General Counsel of Guangxi Environmental Protection Industry Investment Group; Han Yang, President of Research Institute for Guangxi IOT and ASEAN Logistics; Zhang Mengxing, MCC President and Deputy Secretary of MCC Party Committee; Xue Fei, General Manager Assistant and Director of Strategic Development of China Minmetals; Zhu Guangxia, MCC Vice President and Member of the Standing Committee of the MCC Party Committee; relevant heads of MCC's headquarters departments and subsidiaries, such as Zhou Qing, Song Zhanjiang, Wang Wei, Yang Kui, Wang Zhentang, and Chai Ning.

Guo Wenqing talking with Li Xinyuan.

Scene of the meeting