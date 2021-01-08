Guotai Junan International Captured Two Awards in 2020 Asiamoney Brokers Poll

Dedicated to Quality Financial Services with Outstanding Research Capabilities

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, stock code: 1788.HK) announces that it has ranked first in the Best Retail Broker (Hong Kong) in 2020 Brokers Poll organized by the Asiamoney magazine. Meanwhile, Victor Bo Huang, Market Strategist at Guotai Junan International, has also been elected as the Best Analyst / Commentator (Hong Kong), which demonstrated the significant recognition from global professional media in the Company’s financial servicing and research strategies capabilities.

GTJAI’s research team has always been adhering to the principles of objectivity, fairness, professionalism, innovation and client-centeredness, to provide institutional investors as well as high-net-worth and individual clients with research services in fields of macro strategies, fixed income instrument, industry and companies, etc. In 2020, the investment advisory team of the Research Department completed more than 600 reports and 400 research flash notes and actively served institutional and high-net-worth individual clients, which is highly appreciated by clients and professional organizations such as Asiamoney.

About Asiamoney

Asiamoney is a subsidiary publication of Euromoney, a globally prominent financial media organization, offering financial institutions and professional investors comprehensive information and thorough analysis. Its annual Brokers Poll has already come to the 31st. This year’s results were decided by more than 6,000 chief investment officers, fund managers and analysts from almost 3,000 financial institutions across Asia, Europe and Northern America.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include wealth management, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management as well as financial products. Currently, GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com.

