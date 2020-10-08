Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guru Capital : Completes Acquisition of ETX Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Guru Capital today announced the closing of its acquisition of London based ETX Capital, one of the fastest growing international providers of multi-asset CFD products from UK private equity firm, JRJ Group. The transaction is closing after receiving approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Additionally, Guru Capital partners Luca Merolla and Ryan Nettles have been appointed as non-executive directors to the ETX Capital Board of Directors.

Founded in 1965, ETX Capital has become one of the UK's leading online brokers. Guru Capital intends to leverage the strong ETX Capital brand, its proprietary technology and its talented team to expand the business in the UK. The team also intends to grow the business globally through M&A activities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aNKT A/S : Financial outlook 2020 reinstated for NKT Photonics and update of strategic review process
AQ
03:20aLeading Jordanian Bank Drives Digital Banking Growth with Temenos
AQ
03:20aANTEVENIO S A : 2020 half-year earnings (08/10/2020)
PU
03:20aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Trading Update
PU
03:20aBOIRON : 2020 half-year report
PU
03:18aKASPI BANK JSC : Kazakhstan's Kaspi valued at $6.5 billion in London IPO - bookrunner
RE
03:18aHyundai to recall Kona EV over faulty battery cells - South Korea ministry
RE
03:16aDANSKE BANK A/S : to cut 1,600 jobs within a year
RE
03:16aPRIMO WATER CORPORATION : Announces Intention to Offer 450 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2AMS AG : AMS : announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to a potential placement of Convertible ..
3GIVAUDAN SA : GIVAUDAN : sales growth accelerates in third quarter as perfumes improve
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC September 2020 Revenue Report
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group