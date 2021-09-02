Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GutCheck : Launches Innovation Illuminator – an Agile Human Experience Intelligence Solution powered by Hybrid NLP

09/02/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From frustration to love, people’s range of emotions are the seeds of great innovations. The expressions of how people feel have never been more pervasive or accessible. The potential of using this big, unstructured, unsolicited data is only realized with the right applications.

GutCheck Innovation Illuminator unlocks that promise, giving marketers and product developers a unique window into the human experience, and confidence that their next launch will succeed. Advanced Hybrid NLP – the core technology enabling GutCheck’s newest research solution - operates at scale, to get deep inside people's hearts and minds. It identifies real emotions which drive decisions and loyalty, surfacing the most important unmet needs to encourage innovation that will have audiences saying: ”they get me!”.

“Innovators and insights professionals are under a lot of pressure to find the next ‘big idea’, but often miss critical human signals,” explains Rob Wengel, GutCheck CEO. “Uncovering emotions in an authentic and contextualized manner, at scale, has been impossible with traditional insights tools. GutCheck Innovation Illuminator delivers the breadth and depth of Human Experience Intelligence, without which, many are left wondering if their innovation will hit the mark.”

GutCheck Innovation Illuminator sources from millions of digital, contextual conversations and reactions, via text analytics and Hybrid NLP. It combines proprietary ontologies with machine learning and human expertise to derive eleven distinct, behavior-driving emotions and the most pervasive unmet needs. Understanding authentic human experiences enables a range of front-end innovation research from broad exploration of new spaces to the optimization of existing products, services, and apps. The resulting innovation prioritization framework provides immediate actionability for clients while fitting an agile workflow.

Wengel concludes, “GutCheck Innovation Illuminator pilot clients represented a breadth of products, experiences, and apps. Our partners realize that Human Experience Intelligence is about leading with empathy, so that brands can get close to people, to make the authentic connections needed to win in today’s crazy, complex market.”

For more information on GutCheck Innovation Illuminator, visit our website. To speak with GutCheck about connecting more deeply with your customers through empathy-driven innovation, email info@gutcheckit.com.

As the pioneers of agile market research, GutCheck equips the world’s innovators with insights that drive confident decisions at critical inflection points. Their experienced researchers work as an extension of your team to unlock empathic insights that provide deep understanding and actionable outcomes – with a refreshingly human approach in a hyper-digital world. For more information, visit www.gutcheckit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Next Generation Lotteries, a Pollard Banknote Company, Signs a Two-Year Contract With EULOTO for eInstant Game Content
AQ
01:46pSEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring
AQ
01:43pHACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH TO HOST PATIENTX SUMMIT 2021 : Reimagining the Human Connection, September 22-24, 2021
PR
01:42pCELLCOM ISRAEL : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN BROADCASTING FIELD (Form 6-K)
PU
01:42pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : September 02 - Report about transactions carried out under liquidity agreement - June 2021
PU
01:42pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : TO HOST ANALYST DAY ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
01:42pTILT : Corporate Presentation Fall 2021
PU
01:42pMALLINCKRODT : Presents Interim Results on Real World Use of Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) in Heart Transplant Patients in a Late-Breaking Presentation at the 20th Congress of the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT)
PU
01:41pS&P GLOBAL PLATTS : to Publish Prices Showing Cost to Reduce Carbon Emissions Using Biofuels
PR
01:41pAssocia Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Echo Ridge Community Association
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
2China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
3GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
4London Shares to Open Lower After Lacklustre Data
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..

HOT NEWS