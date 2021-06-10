Gutenberg Technology : Wins 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

Gutenberg Technology (GT), provider of the premier end-to-end content management and distribution platform for education and training organizations, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected GT as the winner of its “e-Learning Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

GT’s platform is a game changer for anyone looking to scale their content creation and distribution process. Higher education organizations, education publishers, certification companies and others can author, revise and distribute content simultaneously for both print and digital products, utilizing one collaborative and centralized workflow that eliminates overlapping timelines and redundancies, improves overall quality, reduces errors and significantly decreases costs.

“Traditionally, an organization needs multiple platforms to create and deploy content: at least one for authoring and designing, including sourcing content from multiple collaborators; another to create assessments; another to manage print production; and usually several to distribute white label products to various end users on different devices,” said Gjergj Demiraj, President and CEO of GT. “Our platform allows content creators to do everything with one source of truth. We are so pleased to be able to receive this award from EdTech Breakthrough as we continue to strive for excellence.”

GT platform users can structure projects, content, metadata, teams, roles, tasks, and communications to instantly enjoy efficiencies at scale. GT’s platform also has Learner Tool Interoperability (LTI), empowering users to create content once and publish it to multiple LMSs such as Canvas and Blackboard with the click of a button. And, since the platform is modular, organizations can choose to implement only the functionalities needed to integrate with their current systems to immediately streamline daily operations while also knowing they have the technology and a partner with extensive in-house publishing expertise in place to support rapid innovation in the future.

“GT allows institutions to accelerate their digital content efforts as they evolve to meet the needs of today’s students,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Among its many features, GT has patented a breakthrough process allowing simultaneous development of print and digital content for drastically faster time to market and significantly reduced cost. This demonstrates a high level of innovation and we are proud to recognize GT with our ‘e-Learning Innovation of the Year’ award.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Gutenberg Technology

Gutenberg Technology (GT) transforms how content is created, reused, and distributed at scale. The company’s end-to-end content management platform enables organizations to author and distribute print and digital content from within a single workflow – speeding time to market and reducing costs. The world’s largest publishers, certification organizations, and universities rely on GT to transform legacy content into new, engaging educational products. To learn more, visit gutenberg-technology.com or go to LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

