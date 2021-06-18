Log in
Guyana Education Sector Program Project

06/18/2021 | 09:25pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The objective of the Project is to: (i) improve learning conditions at the nursery level in select areas; (ii) increase use of techn ology-assisted learning at the primary level in select areas, and (iii) improve functionality of the education management informatio n system nationally.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P174244

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Ingrid Bjerke

  • Borrower 2

    Co-operative Republic of Guyana

  • Country

    Guyana

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    June 17, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 6.70 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Ministry of Education

  • Last Update Date

    June 11, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Education For All - Fast Track Initiative 6.70
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 6.70
Total Project Cost** 6.70
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 01:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
