Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Guyana approves wealth fund, local content rules for expected oil boom

12/30/2021 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Guyana's parliament on Wednesday approved local content rules for oil producers and a sovereign wealth fund to oversee the South American nation's earnings from a budding oil bonanza.

International oil producers have discovered 10 billion barrels of oil and gas that promise to transform Guyana's agricultural and mining economy into an oil powerhouse providing billions of dollars to a nation of about 800,000 people.

The bills are part of updates to the country's regulatory framework for oil exploration and production. The local content bill requires energy projects use local businesses for certain jobs, including environmental studies and metal fabrication.

Exxon Mobil, which leads a consortium responsible for oil production to date, plans to build a supply base in Guyana for a future project. The country also plans an offshore lease auction next year that could lead to new oil development and revenue.

The Natural Resources Fund assigns oversight of oil revenue to parliament instead of the finance ministry. Proceeds could be used for development and “essential projects that are directly related to ameliorating the effect of a major natural disaster,” according to the bill.

Opposition lawmakers objected to the fund bill during a raucous hearing, where opponents blew whistles and sought to halt passage by disrupting proceedings. It was approved by voice vote with amendments.

The Private Sector Commission, made up of the country’s most powerful businesses, supported the resources fund, saying it provided "for parliamentary oversight on the spending of these resources which fosters greater accountability and transparency.”

“We note the removal of the unbridled authority that was entrusted in the Minister of Finance in the Act of 2019, and the disaggregation of some of these responsibilities to other authorities and oversight bodies,” the PSC said in a statement.

With the approval, the fund bill head to the desk of President Irfaan Ali for his review. If President Ali signs it into law by Dec. 31, the government can use the oil money in next year’s budget. (Reporting by Neil Marks and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.23% 60.985 Delayed Quote.48.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 79.24 Delayed Quote.53.02%
WTI 0.25% 76.712 Delayed Quote.57.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39pSuspected militants kill 8 soldiers in northern Mali, army says
RE
02:31pMexico's central bank to have digital currency by 2024 -government
RE
02:25pGuyana approves wealth fund, local content rules for expected oil boom
RE
02:22pExperts warn of U.S. Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead
RE
02:20pU.S. ends case against Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards
RE
02:18pGermany to drop quarantine, negative COVID-19 demand for UK arrivals
RE
02:16pTesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
RE
02:16pGold gains as Treasury yields dip from highs
RE
02:12pCOVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million
RE
02:12pCoronavirus deaths in eastern europe surpass 1 million- reuters tally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data
3Samsung BioLogics says report on Biogen deal talks untrue
4Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS