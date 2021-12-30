Guyana approves wealth fund, local content rules for expected oil boom

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Guyana's parliament on Wednesday approved
local content rules for oil producers and a sovereign wealth
fund to oversee the South American nation's earnings from a
budding oil bonanza.
International oil producers have discovered 10 billion
barrels of oil and gas that promise to transform Guyana's
agricultural and mining economy into an oil powerhouse providing
billions of dollars to a nation of about 800,000 people.
The bills are part of updates to the country's regulatory
framework for oil exploration and production. The local content
bill requires energy projects use local businesses for certain
jobs, including environmental studies and metal fabrication.
Exxon Mobil, which leads a consortium responsible
for oil production to date, plans to build a supply base in
Guyana for a future project. The country also plans an offshore
lease auction next year that could lead to new oil development
and revenue.
The Natural Resources Fund assigns oversight of oil revenue
to parliament instead of the finance ministry. Proceeds could be
used for development and “essential projects that are directly
related to ameliorating the effect of a major natural disaster,”
according to the bill.
Opposition lawmakers objected to the fund bill during a
raucous hearing, where opponents blew whistles and sought to
halt passage by disrupting proceedings. It was approved by voice
vote with amendments.
The Private Sector Commission, made up of the country’s most
powerful businesses, supported the resources fund, saying it
provided "for parliamentary oversight on the spending of these
resources which fosters greater accountability and
transparency.”
“We note the removal of the unbridled authority that was
entrusted in the Minister of Finance in the Act of 2019, and the
disaggregation of some of these responsibilities to other
authorities and oversight bodies,” the PSC said in a statement.
With the approval, the fund bill head to the desk of
President Irfaan Ali for his review. If President Ali signs it
into law by Dec. 31, the government can use the oil money in
next year’s budget.
(Reporting by Neil Marks and Marianna Parraga in Houston;
Editing by David Gregorio)