Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guzman & Company : Selected by Federal Reserve Bank of New York to Assist With Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Guzman & Company, a Coral Gables-based investment bank and brokerage firm, is honored to participate in the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), a program enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to provide liquidity for the corporate bond market.

The SMCCF was established on March 23, 2020 by the Federal Reserve under the authority of Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary. The program supports market liquidity for corporate debt by purchasing individual corporate bonds of Eligible Issuers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the secondary market. According to the Federal Reserve, the SMCCF’s purchase of corporate bonds will support credit to employers reeling from the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic.

About Guzman & Company

Founded in 1987, Guzman & Company is a boutique investment bank and brokerage firm that provides capital market solutions to targeted corporate, governmental and institutional clients across the globe. The firm combines superior execution and advanced technology to ensure client satisfaction. Guzman & Company is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, with offices in New York City, NY, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The firm is a member of the NYSE and FINRA.

MORE INFORMATION ON THE FIRM’S HISTORY AND ITS SERVICES IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.GUZMAN.COM

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pENEL S P A : publishes 2020 third quarter and nine months Group operating data Report
PU
12:39pVEONEER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:39pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
12:38pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx profits plunge as travel spending comes to a standstill
AQ
12:36pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but logs losses on the week
RE
12:35pPARTNERSHIP BETWEEN GARDALAND AND ENEL X : the first eight charging points inaugurated at the Park to promote sustainable mobility
PU
12:35pCIPHERLOC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pPRECISION DRILLING : Third Quarter ending September 30, 2020
PU
12:34pTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove 'making improvements' in effort to reverse import ban - U.S. customs
RE
12:33pAVTEX : Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities Metro Area by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group