Guzman & Company : Selected by Federal Reserve Bank of New York to Assist With Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF)

Guzman & Company, a Coral Gables-based investment bank and brokerage firm, is honored to participate in the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), a program enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to provide liquidity for the corporate bond market.

The SMCCF was established on March 23, 2020 by the Federal Reserve under the authority of Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary. The program supports market liquidity for corporate debt by purchasing individual corporate bonds of Eligible Issuers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the secondary market. According to the Federal Reserve, the SMCCF’s purchase of corporate bonds will support credit to employers reeling from the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic.

About Guzman & Company

Founded in 1987, Guzman & Company is a boutique investment bank and brokerage firm that provides capital market solutions to targeted corporate, governmental and institutional clients across the globe. The firm combines superior execution and advanced technology to ensure client satisfaction. Guzman & Company is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, with offices in New York City, NY, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The firm is a member of the NYSE and FINRA.

