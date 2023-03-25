STORY: Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor, is denying in court that she was responsible for the crash on Utah ski slopes in 2016 that left the man suing her with a head injury and broken ribs.

And, Paltrow claims she didn't crash into the man, Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist.

She says he crashed into her, while she was skiing with her two children, a statement at odds with the only witness: a friend of Sanderson.

This was her in court Friday:

"I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise, so my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted?"

Paltrow says she fell on top of him in a heap of skiis and limbs.

In court papers, Sanderson said he suffered "permanent traumatic brain injury" as a result of the collision. The only witness, the friend, has testified that he saw Paltrow crash into Sanderson, not the other way around. Paltrow maintains the witness was 40 feet away and unable to discern who was at fault.

Sanderson initially sought $3.1 million in damages but that has been lowered to $300,000. Paltrow is countersuing for a symbolic $1 in legal fees and damages.

ATTORNEY : "Do you feel some empathy for Mr. Sanderson and his declining brain?"

PALTROW: "You know, I really do. I feel very sorry for him. It seems like he's had a very difficult life but I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him."

Sanderson also says Paltrow skied away after the crash and ignored rules to share contact info after an accident, which she denies.

She says a member of the resort's staff stayed behind to give that info over, and that she didn't leave until Sanderson told the staff that he was OK.

That employee is expected to testify next week.