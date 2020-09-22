Log in
Gynesonics : Introduces Sonata in Prominent New York City Fibroid Center

09/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Sonata System Offers Innovative Incision-Free Fibroid Treatment Option For Women Suffering from Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids

Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today its Sonata® System will be offered by surgeons at Mount Sinai Health System to women in New York City. Mount Sinai is the first center in Manhattan to offer women this innovative new treatment.

“Our mission is to provide our patients with the latest medical advances that deliver exceptional results and have a positive impact for each individual,” said Charles Ascher-Walsh, M.D., Director of the Division of Gynecology at the Mount Sinai Health System. “We are excited to expand options for women with the addition of the Sonata System, enabling us to offer the latest innovations in gynecological care and treatment for women who are living with symptomatic uterine fibroids – those that cause heavy menstrual bleeding. Women who would otherwise have to undergo invasive surgical procedures can be treated without incisions, with the expectation of superior clinical results, and with an extremely fast return to normal daily activities.”

The Sonata System integrates the first and only intrauterine ultrasound system with a proprietary advanced radiofrequency ablation device, providing an incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids. Robust clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of the Sonata System demonstrates that nearly 90 percent of women showed a reduction in menstrual bleeding at three months and 95 percent had a reduction at 12 months. Additionally, more than 50 percent of women return to normal activities the next day.

“Mount Sinai is acclaimed for its excellence in research, education and patient care. We believe the substantial published evidence supporting the safety and long term, durable benefits achieved with the Sonata treatment can help transform the lives of women that suffer from symptomatic uterine fibroids,” said Chris Owens, CEO of Gynesonics.

About Sonata System

The Sonata System uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under real time sonography guidance from within the uterine cavity, utilizing the first and only intrauterine ultrasound transducer. The System includes a proprietary graphical user interface (SMART Guide), enabling the operator to target fibroids and optimize treatment. The Sonata system provides incision-free transcervical access for a uterus-preserving fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity. The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union and the United States.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s health, by developing minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics’ headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
