Gynesonics : Appoints David Pacitti to Board Chair

Current President and Head of Siemens Healthineers in The Americas Brings Strong Commercial Experience to the Board of Directors

Karen Talmadge, Ph.D., Remains as Independent Board Member, Retaining Key Strengths and Experience for Gynesonics

Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today that David Pacitti, medical device executive and current President and Head of Siemens Healthineers for The Americas, has been appointed Chair of the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Pacitti is leading the marketing, sales, service, and support functions in North America and Latin America for Siemens Healthineers. This multi-billion-dollar business has more than 10,000 employees and includes medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, therapy solutions, and services.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Gynesonics team and lead the Board of Directors as we work together to improve women’s lives around the world,” said Dave Pacitti, President of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and Head of Siemens Healthineers in The Americas. “The Sonata® System represents a leap forward by bringing imaging technology together with proven clinical science to provide women with a minimally invasive and incisionless treatment alternative for symptomatic uterine fibroids. I’m excited to work with the team at Gynesonics to bring this important advancement to more women and focus on the commercial success of the organization.”

Prior to his roles with Siemens, Mr. Pacitti was Division Vice President of U.S. Commercial Operations, Sales, and Marketing at Abbott Vascular for two years, overseeing the company’s business in North America, playing pivotal roles in key launches, including Abbott Vascular’s first drug-eluting stent franchise and structural heart franchise. In addition, Mr. Pacitti was Vice President of Abbott Vascular’s Commercial Operations from 2009 to 2013, and Vice President of Global Marketing from 2006 to 2009. Early in Pacitti’s career, he was a sales representative in the Siemens Healthineers Molecular Imaging business.

Mr. Pacitti serves on the boards of Apollo Endo-Surgery, the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the University City Science Center in Philadelphia, PA, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), and the Siemens Foundation. He is also a member of the CEO Council for Growth at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Corporate Council, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) President’s Advisory Group, and the NextGen Advisory Board for the University of Missouri.

“We are pleased to have Dave Pacitti join the Board of Directors as the new Board Chair,” said Gynesonics President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Owens. “With his direct experience in operations and rapid commercialization, along with his proven leadership, Dave has a unique ability to support our commercial growth. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to scientist and entrepreneur, Karen Talmadge, PhD. She provided Gynesonics with critically important guidance through our clinical development phase and initial product launch in her prior role as Board Chair. Karen has and will continue to make tremendous contributions to this organization. I am delighted to have her expertise retained as she transitions to an independent Board Director.”

About Sonata System

The Sonata System uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under real time sonography guidance from within the uterine cavity, utilizing the first and only intrauterine ultrasound transducer. The System includes a proprietary graphical user interface (SMART Guide), enabling the operator to target fibroids and optimize treatment. The Sonata system provides incision-free transcervical access for a uterus-preserving fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity. The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union and the United States.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s health, by developing minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.

