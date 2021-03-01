Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gyroscope Therapeutics Appoints Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer

03/01/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“Jessica’s deep knowledge and experience in healthcare finance will be instrumental to Gyroscope as we advance our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, and continue to grow our global organization to support our mission of preserving people’s sight,” said Khurem Farooq, Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled she is joining our team.”

“Gyroscope has made incredible progress over the past few years towards its goal of developing gene therapy beyond rare disease. I’m excited to join Gyroscope at this pivotal stage and look forward to helping the company deliver on its promise to help patients suffering from vision loss around the world,” said Ms. Stitt.

Ms. Stitt brings more than two decades of healthcare finance and leadership experience and has participated in the execution of nearly $1.5 billion in corporate financing transactions over the course of her career. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Finance and Operations for MyoKardia, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in November 2020. Prior to MyoKardia, Ms. Stitt served as the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. She joined Theravance Biopharma in June 2014 in connection with the company’s spin-off from Theravance, Inc. (now Innoviva, Inc.). In her combined nine-year tenure with Theravance, Ms. Stitt held positions of increasing responsibility in finance and investor relations. She also previously held roles at Nektar Therapeutics, Alkermes and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Ms. Stitt holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management and a B.A. from Saint Anselm College.

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life

Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat diseases of the eye that cause vision loss and blindness. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GT005 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with GA.

Syncona Ltd., our lead investor, helped us create a leading gene therapy company combining discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness. For more information visit: www.gyroscopetx.com and follow us on Twitter (@GyroscopeTx) and on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aWest Vault Closes Gold and Silver Stream Transaction with Sprott
NE
01:04aRECRUIT : Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases
PU
01:04aWILL : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
01:04aFUJI MEDIA : Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase (Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation)
PU
01:04aTOKYU : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
01:04aDIGITAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 2021
PU
01:04aMEC : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020
PU
01:04aINSIGHT #10 : Explore a Low-Capital Value-Add Strategy
PU
01:04aBRIDGESTONE : Celebrates the 90th Anniversary of its Founding
PU
01:02aTech demand drives Asia's factory revival, China's slowdown puts dampener
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Green Light From CDC -- 3rd Update
3GALIANO GOLD INC. : GALIANO GOLD : BMO Metals and Mining Conference 2021
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : warns on FY 2022 outlook after pandemic-boosted FY ..
5Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ