Gyroscope Therapeutics : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

04/16/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Gyroscope Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) in the United States of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share.

All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Gyroscope. Gyroscope has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “VISN.” The number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The Registration Statement relating to the ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life
Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat diseases of the eye that cause vision loss and blindness. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GT005 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with GA.

Supported by leading life sciences investors, Gyroscope has built a global organisation combining discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness.


© Business Wire 2021
