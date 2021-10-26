H.I.G. BioHealth Partners Co-Leads a $52M Financing for Click Therapeutics

H.I.G. BioHealth Partners (“H.I.G.”), the dedicated healthcare investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management,* is pleased to announce that it has co-led a $52 million Series B financing round for Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of digital therapeutics.

The Series B financing will be used to advance clinical development and commercialization of Click’s prescription digital therapeutics pipeline. With this financing, Alex Zisson, Managing Director of H.I.G. BioHealth Partners will join the board of Click.

Click’s pipeline of innovative digital therapeutics spans multiple therapeutic areas, from psychiatry and chronic pain, to cardiometabolic and autoimmune disorders. In addition to its internal pipeline programs, Click has entered into landmark collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize a prescription digital therapeutic for treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), and with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop and commercialize a prescription-based digital therapeutic to aid in the treatment of schizophrenia.

“Closing our Series B is an important milestone for Click that will allow us to further scale our proprietary Click Neurobehavioral Intervention (CNI) Platform and fund the development of new and innovative digital therapeutics for patients in need,” said David Benshoof Klein, Co-Founder and CEO of Click. “We are excited to welcome our new investors and deepen our relationship with existing investors, all of whom share our vision of a new healthcare landscape in which prescription digital therapeutics play a prominent role alongside traditional pharmacological treatments.”

Mr. Zisson added: “Click has one of the very best platforms in digital therapeutics, and we are excited to help the Company improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.”

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in up to 540 adults. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

About H.I.G. BioHealth Partners

H.I.G. BioHealth Partners is the dedicated life-science investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. H.I.G. BioHealth Partners invests in a broad range of healthcare opportunities across sectors and stages, principally in companies developing therapeutic drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics for significant unmet medical needs. With approximately $400 million in committed capital, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners invests $5 million to $40 million per company over the life of an investment. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. BioHealth Partners website at www.higbio.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

