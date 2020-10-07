Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.I.G. Capital : Acquires Hart & Cooley, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $40 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Hart & Cooley, LLC. (“Hart & Cooley” or the “Company”). A subsidiary of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), Hart & Cooley is a leading manufacturer of HVAC and air distribution products, including vents, grilles, registers, diffusers, and rooftop and chimney products. H.I.G. is partnering with the current management team to capitalize on and accelerate the Company’s significant strategic growth opportunities.

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Hart & Cooley’s products are used in a variety of new residential and construction applications and are primarily sold through wholesale distributors. The Company has eight manufacturing sites and six distribution centers spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“We are excited that H.I.G. has committed to investing in our business. They have a successful track record of adding value to companies like ours,” stated Jim Kaboski, Chief Operating Officer of Hart & Cooley LLC. “This partnership will allow us to continue our focus on growth and innovation along with operational improvements that will provide new opportunities to serve our customers.”

“We are impressed with Hart & Cooley’s industry reputation and comprehensive portfolio of strong, market leading brands,” said Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director, H.I.G. Capital. “We look forward to transitioning the nearly 120-year-old Hart & Cooley back into a standalone company and working with management to ensure the company is well positioned to be the most innovative, engaging and successful competitor in the industry.”

About Hart & Cooley LLC

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Hart & Cooley is a leading manufacturer of HVAC and air distribution products, including vents, grilles, registers, diffusers, and rooftop and chimney products. The Company’s products are used in a variety of new residential and construction applications and are primarily sold through wholesale distributors. As a leader in the HVAC industry, the Company has a strong portfolio of recognized and trusted brands, such as Hart & Cooley, Selkirk, AMPCO, AmeriVent, Heatfab and MILCOR. The Company has eight manufacturing sites and six distribution centers spread across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit https://www.hartandcooley.com/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $40 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aFOMO CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aZYTRONIC : introduces contactless sensing option
AQ
11:16aSP PLUS : to install touchless parking access and payment at Laredo airport
AQ
11:16aINGEVITY : names Erik Ripple as chief growth and innovation officer
BU
11:16a22 of the Top 25 Universities Worldwide Choose Panopto
BU
11:16aKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Takes Over tolltickets and Regionally Expands Tolling Services in Europe
BU
11:15aHONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES : Kajal Awsani And Chantelle Woo Write Byline Article On Cross-Border Divorce For Hong Kong Economic Times
AQ
11:15aSAVOSOLAR OYJ : will start to publish business reviews for the first and the third quarter
AQ
11:15aBOUYGUES : SPAC Transactions – Considerations For Target-Company CFOs
AQ
11:15aVenmo's New Credit Card Puts QR Codes Front and Center
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
5TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA : TOMRA : joins forces with ReAct on Internet of Things platform for greater retail producti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group