H.I.G. Capital Expands European WhiteHorse Team with the Addition of Sebastian Lorenz

06/09/2021 | 11:56am EDT
H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European WhiteHorse team with the addition of Sebastian Lorenz as Principal and Head of the DACH region.

Sebastian has 11 years of experience in direct lending and corporate finance. He was previously a Director in the Private Finance division of Barings. Prior to that, he worked for Ares Management.

Commenting on the hire, Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, “The DACH region is a key focus of our direct lending activities in Europe, and recruiting such a talented professional is another milestone in our ambitious path in this asset class.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve- outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS