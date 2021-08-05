H.I.G. Capital : Hires John Woyton to Lead Dedicated Technology Buyouts Team

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that it has hired John Woyton to lead its dedicated technology buyouts platform, which combines H.I.G.’s existing technology sector capabilities across multiple investing funds.

Mr. Woyton has spent over 18 years as a private equity investor in the technology sector. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and Partner at Advent International, where he helped form and lead the firm’s global technology team.

H.I.G. has previously completed, across its various private equity funds, more than 60 investments in the technology sector, with a particular focus on software, fintech, and software-enabled services. The dedicated technology buyouts team will build on H.I.G.’s track record of investing in leading technology businesses which can benefit from H.I.G.’s proven value-added, operationally focused capabilities.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, founders and Co-CEOs of H.I.G. commented: “We are delighted to welcome John to H.I.G. He brings a distinguished pedigree and track record to the firm and is the ideal person to lead our tech buyout activities. By consolidating H.I.G.’s existing tech resources into a dedicated platform, we will be an even more impactful investor in our core midmarket segment.”

John Woyton added: “I am excited to help grow H.I.G.’s purpose-built tech investing platform and build on the firm’s outstanding track record in the tech sector. By combining the focus of a dedicated tech franchise with the power of H.I.G.’s broad global platform, we are exceptionally well-placed to help growing companies reach their full potential and generate superior returns for our investors.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

