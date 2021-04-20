H.I.G. Capital : Makes Growth Investment in Windows USA

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has completed a recapitalization of Windows USA, LLC (“Windows USA” or the “Company”). H.I.G. is partnering with Michael Allbritton, Robert Tankersley, Ryan Guthrie, Eric Oliver and the current management team to provide additional resources to accelerate the Company’s successful growth trajectory. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Royal, Arkansas, Windows USA is a vertically integrated home services business providing replacement vinyl windows to homeowners in the Southern U.S. Windows USA is one of the largest direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) providers of replacement windows in the U.S., utilizing a proprietary referral-based lead generation engine and unique in-home sales model to serve consumers in over 20 states. The Company also provides its high-quality products and services to wholesale distributors and dealers through its Window Mart affiliate.

Michael Allbritton, Chief Executive Officer of Windows USA commented, “We are very excited about partnering with H.I.G. to support Windows USA’s continued momentum. We have numerous opportunities for expansion and H.I.G.’s depth of resources and significant experience in the home services industry will enable us to accelerate growth through continued investment in our team, capabilities, and footprint.”

Robert Tankersley, President of Window Mart, added, “Together, we believe we can capitalize on strategic opportunities to scale the business and extend our geographic reach, while continuing to offer outstanding products and services to our customers and providing our team members with a great place to work and develop their careers.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Windows USA management team, who have done an outstanding job over the past several years building a best-in-class business and providing the highest levels of service for their customers,” said Justin Reyna, Managing Director at H.I.G. “The Company’s leading position in the DTC market, strong customer value proposition, and numerous growth opportunities, make this an attractive investment.”

H.I.G. is an experienced investor in the home services industry and will leverage its sector expertise, including its investment in Empire Today – the largest DTC provider of replacement flooring in the U.S. – to support growth initiatives at Windows USA.

Stephens Inc. acted as financial advisor to the Company on the transaction.

About Windows USA

Windows USA is a vertically integrated provider of replacement vinyl windows to homeowners in 20 states across the Southern U.S. The Company is a leader in the DTC replacement window market and was ranked the #1 exclusive provider of windows and doors in the U.S. by Door and Window Magazine in 2021. Windows USA has served over 200,000 satisfied customers and installed more than 2 million windows since the Company’s inception.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005183/en/