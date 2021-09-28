Log in
H.I.G. Growth Partners : Completes Investment in GLD

09/28/2021 | 06:03am EDT
H.I.G. Growth Partners (“H.I.G.”), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, is pleased to announce the completion of a strategic investment in GLD, LLC (“GLD” or the “Company”), a leading, digitally native jewelry, accessories, and apparel ecommerce brand in the large, high-growth streetwear / urban category.

Based in Miami, FL, GLD provides high-quality, aspirational product at an accessible price point – including a full suite of both classic as well as on-trend jewelry and accessories. GLD’s focus on community, authenticity, and inclusivity has fostered a highly engaged, diverse, and loyal customer base, with which the Company connects through a multi-faceted, digital-first marketing model.

CEO Mark Seremet said, “We are very excited to partner with H.I.G. to execute against our shared vision for GLD. H.I.G. has deep experience and resources in ecommerce, including remarkable success helping to scale digital brands. With their support, we look forward to taking GLD to the next level.”

Christian Johnston, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, said, “The investment from H.I.G. represents the next phase in the lifecycle of growth for GLD. With their partnership and capital, we very much look forward to continuing to refine and expand the high-quality products we provide to our loyal customer base.”

Danielle Qi, a Managing Director with H.I.G., commented, “GLD represents an exciting opportunity to invest in an authentic brand in the large, high growth streetwear / urban market. We are impressed with what Mark and the entire GLD team have built, and we look forward to working together to further accelerate the Company’s strong momentum to build a world class digital brand.”

Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction. The Sage Group advised GLD on the transaction.

About GLD

Based in Miami, GLD is a digitally native, direct-to-consumer ecommerce brand offering jewelry, accessories, and apparel. The brand provides classic as well as on-trend pieces centered around modern, long-dated, high-growth consumer trends such as urban, streetwear, sports, gaming, and skate. For more information, please visit www.shopgld.com.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates. 


© Business Wire 2021
