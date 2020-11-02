Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.I.G. Realty Partners Acquires Industrial Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 06:01am EST

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, H.I.G. Realty Partners, has completed the acquisition of a “last mile” industrial portfolio at a significant discount to replacement cost.

The properties are 100% leased, located in large metro areas, and in close proximity to major thoroughfares and airports; several properties have direct railway connectivity, further enhancing their marketability to e-commerce and logistics-focused tenants. The portfolio is poised to provide attractive current cash-on-cash returns, along with significant additional value creation through sub-portfolio sales, re-leasing, and repositioning opportunities.

“The portfolio represents a continuation of our strategy to invest in value-add, strategically located, mission-critical industrial assets,” said David Hirschberg, Co-Head of H.I.G. Realty Partners. “We expect to leverage H.I.G.’s real estate expertise to maximize the inherent value in this geographically diversified portfolio which is characterized by strong tenant demand and positive submarket dynamics.”

About H.I.G. Realty Partners

H.I.G. Realty Partners is the real estate platform of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Realty Partners manages $7.8 billion of assets and focuses on small-to-mid cap real estate, targeting both equity and debt investments across all property types located throughout the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Equity investments are concentrated on the acquisition of value-add assets, employing a hands-on, operationally focused approach that seeks to generate substantial cash flow and asset appreciation through rehabilitating, redeveloping, repositioning and rebranding assets that have been capital starved and/or poorly managed. Debt investments include senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity collateralized by transitional properties and portfolios. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website www.higcapital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aJörgen Vrenning is retiring as CFO of NeoDynamics
AQ
06:21aLEIDOS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aChina manufacturing data supports copper prices
RE
06:20aREPLACE - BONUS ISSUE/ CAPITALISATION ISSUE : : Mandatory
PU
06:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : The resolution of shareholders' meeting of a subsidiary which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
PU
06:20aZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020
PU
06:20aALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Investor Presentation – November 2020
PU
06:19aWorld shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
RE
06:19aQUOTIENT LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares
3POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
4SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
5World shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group