H&M FORMER CEO: NO EASY DECISION TO STEP DOWN
China's major state banks defend yuan as stock markets slide - sources
Financials lift European shares higher; Novo Nordisk hits record high
CAC 40: between caution and consolidation as investors await Fed policy announcements
Japan Inc opens door to more women directors, but managers remain rare
At Japan Airlines, bankruptcy helped lay groundwork for first female boss
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
