H&M : USA Premieres Short Film In Support Of Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M USA is thrilled to premiere a new short film in support of Climate Week NYC , highlighting the theme of circularity through an artistic exploration of the circular life cycle of garments. Intended to both inspire and educate viewers on the role we can all play in building a circular fashion industry, the short film premieres at the start of Climate Week NYC on September 20th, 2021.

Climate Week NYC, this year taking place from September 20th to 26th, is where leaders gather to showcase leading climate action and discuss how to do more, fast. H&M is a legacy brand transforming to meet this new future, with a goal to become climate positive throughout its entire value chain by 2040. An important piece of H&M's ongoing sustainability strategy has been a long-standing collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation , whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

Created by a team of digital artists from around the world, the short film visually explores the principles of circularity by drawing parallels to how our universe evolves in outer space. Specially formatted to be shown in planetariums, viewers are immersed in sight and sound while traveling to a dazzling new solar system of planets, each illustrating the ways their garments can live on through multiple lives, by repairing, remaking and reusing them. The piece is intended to inspire and educate consumers on the value of clothing as a resource, and the importance of taking care of them for years to come as we build a circular future together. Due to its size and scale, the fashion industry has the responsibility to develop processes that design out production and manufacturing waste and provide consumers with sustainable options. By changing how products are made and used, resources can be kept circulating through the multiple loops of our ecosystem for longer.

The short film will be featured in multiple planetariums across the U.S. during Climate Week, including the Frost Planetarium in Miami and the Peoria Riverfront Museum in Chicago. H&M is also partnering with the Lower East Side Girl's Club in New York City for an intimate community screening. Members will participate in a sustainability workshop prior to attending a special viewing of the film in the center's own planetarium, on September 24th, 2021.

To view the film and for more information on the importance of circularity and its impact on climate from H&M and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation click here.

For more information on H&M please contact:

H&M Media Relations

Email: mediarelations.us@hm.com

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 53 online markets and approximately 4,900 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-usa-premieres-short-film-in-support-of-climate-week-nyc-301380427.html

SOURCE H&M