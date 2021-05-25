Log in
H.R. 1277, Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act of 2021

05/25/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

May 25, 2021

H.R. 1277, Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Financial Services on April 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

Yes, Under

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

Threshold

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 1277 would require public companies to disclose annually information on the racial, ethnic, gender, and veteran composition of its board of directors (including nominees) and executive officers to the extent that information is voluntarily provided. The bill also would require public companies to disclose if their boards of directors have adopted plans to promote diversity. Under the bill, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would issue three recurring reports, including one on the best practices for complying with the new disclosure requirements. Finally, the SEC would be required to establish an advisory group on diversity to study and report to the Congress on the diversity of boards of directors of public companies.

Using information from the SEC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1277 would cost about $1 million over the 2021-2026 period. However, because the SEC is authorized to collect fees each year to offset its annual appropriation, CBO expects that the net effect over the 2021-2026 period would be negligible, assuming appropriation actions consistent with that authority.

H.R. 1277 would impose private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the cost of the mandates would be well below the threshold established in UMRA ($170 million in 2021, adjusted annually for inflation).

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 1277, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Financial Services

Page 2

By requiring certain public companies to annually disclose information to the SEC, the bill would impose a mandate as defined in UMRA. The incremental cost of the mandate would be small because the mandated entities generally already possess or collect the information to be reported under the bill.

If the SEC increased fees to offset the costs associated with implementing the bill, H.R. 1277 would increase the cost of an existing mandate on private entities required to pay those assessments. CBO estimates that the incremental cost of the mandate would be very small.

H.R. 1277 contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Hughes (for federal costs) and Rachel Austin (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
