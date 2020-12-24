|
H.R. 1379, Ensuring Lasting Smiles
Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
At a Glance
Energy and Commerce Health Care Legislation
On September 9, 2020, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce ordered 25 bills related to federal health care programs and services to be reported; some of those bills have since been passed by the House of Representatives. This single, comprehensive document provides estimates for each piece of legislation.
Pay-as-you-go procedures would apply to six bills that would affect direct spending or revenues, and thus the deficit. Nineteen would increase spending (outlays), subject to appropriation. Two contain private-sector mandates. None of the bills would increase on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031. Detailed estimates are shown on the following pages.
See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;
How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.
Summary
On September 9, 2020, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce ordered 25 bills related to federal health care programs and services to be reported. This document provides estimates for each piece of legislation.
Generally, the legislation would:
-
Appropriate funds for seven new grant programs in various federal agencies and appropriate funds for new educational campaigns and research related to breast health in young women;
-
Reauthorize four federal grant or health programs;
-
Establish requirements for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, group and nongroup health insurance plans, education institutions, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC);
-
Clarify the authority of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities; and
-
Impose private-sector mandates on group and nongroup health insurance plans and on importers based in the United States.
Basis of Estimate
For this estimate, CBO assumes that each bill will be enacted before the end of calendar year 2020 and that appropriations will be provided beginning in fiscal year 2021. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for affected programs. The estimated budgetary effects of this legislation fall within budget functions 550 (health) and 570 (Medicare).
Direct Spending
Table 1 lists the six bills that would affect direct spending or revenues.
Table 1.
Estimated Budgetary Effects of Energy and Commerce Health Care Legislation From the Mark-Up of September 9, 2020
Legislation Primarily Affecting Medicare. Three bills would affect direct spending for the Medicare program.
H.R. 945, the Mental Health Access Improvement Act of 2019, would expand the scope of mental health services provided under Medicare. The bill would expand Medicare coverage, beginning in 2023, to include services delivered by qualifying marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors for the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses. CBO expects that by covering services provided by those clinicians, Medicare would pay for more visits. Based on historical trends and projections for such spending, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 945 would increase direct spending by $1.1 billion over the 2023-2030period.
H.R. 2564, the Medicare Enrollment Protection Act, would create, beginning in 2023, a special Medicare enrollment period for people enrolled in, or transitioning out of, continuation coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (often referred to as COBRA). Under current law, people enrolled in continuation coverage who
