H.R. 1550, PREVENT HPV Cancers Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 25 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 1550 would authorize appropriations of $25 million over the 2022-2026 period for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to conduct a national public awareness campaign on human papillomavirus (HPV) and HPV-associated cancers. The campaign would include public service announcements about the risk of gynecological cancers and the importance of HPV vaccines as well as an annual Congressional report. It also could include grants to evaluate strategies to increase awareness of gynecologic cancers. The bill would update the requirements for educational materials on HPV to include the importance of vaccination.

For this estimate, CBO assumes H.R. 1550 will be enacted near the beginning of fiscal year 2022. Based on historical spending on similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1550 would increase federal spending by $25 million over the 2022-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sarah Sajewski. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.