H.R. 1870, Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021

04/23/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

April 23, 2021

H.R. 1870, Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on March 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

32

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 1870 would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize the assignment of federal officers and intelligence analysts to existing fusion centers in jurisdictions where high-risk surface transportation systems are located to enhance the gathering and sharing of information about security-related threats. (Fusion centers are state- owned facilities that help coordinate the efforts of government agencies and other law enforcement entities to assess threats.) The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review implementation of those information sharing activities. Lastly, H.R. 1870 would authorize DHS to develop a training program for nonfederal law enforcement agencies.

The bill does not specify how DHS should prioritize the assignment of its employees, but on the basis of information from the department about current staffing levels, CBO expects that the department would require additional federal personnel to increase support to fusion centers. Using information from DHS and the Transportation Security Administration, CBO expects that the department would deploy one additional full-time employee (at an initial average cost of about $175,000) to each of 36 centers that oversee high-risk transportation- related assets. CBO expects that the increase in additional staff would occur gradually; thus, we estimate that implementing the information sharing program would cost less than

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 1870, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security

Page 2

$500,000 in 2021, but increase to about $7 million annually beginning in 2023 and total $31 million over the 2021-2026 period.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the costs to GAO for conducting its review would not be significant over the 2021-2026 period.

In addition, H.R. 1870 would authorize the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) at DHS to develop a training program to enhance nonfederal law enforcement agencies' preparedness for and response to terrorist threats at surface transportation assets. Using information from FLETC, CBO expects that the agency could adapt a similar, existing program to implement the training activities envisioned under the bill. Accordingly, CBO estimates that the cost to implement the training program would not be significant over the 2021-2026 period.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget functions

400 (transportation), 750 (administration of justice), and 800 (general government).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1870

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2026

Fusion Centers

Estimated Authorization

*

3

7

7

7

7

31

Estimated Outlays

*

3

7

7

7

7

31

Other Provisions

Estimated Authorization

*

*

*

*

*

*

1

Estimated Outlays

*

*

*

*

*

*

1

Total Changes

Estimated Authorization

*

3

7

7

7

7

32

Estimated Outlays

*

3

7

7

7

7

32

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; * = between zero and $500,000.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Aaron Krupkin and Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

