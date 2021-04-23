H.R. 1871, Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act

H.R. 1893, the Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021, would direct TSA to survey its workforce and report to the Congress regarding the agency's efforts to mitigate transmission of the

H.R. 1871, the Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act, would direct the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to improve the transparency of the agency's guidelines for sensitive security information (SSI) and international aviation security directives by clearly designating SSI, reviewing and updating SSI guidelines, coordinating with aviation industry and law enforcement personnel, and briefing the Congress.

CBO Cost Estimate Transportation Security Administration Legislation, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security Page 2

H.R. 1895, the Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021, would authorize TSA to provide personnel to other federal agencies to coordinate efforts to address public health threats to the U.S. transportation security system. In addition, the bill would require TSA to evaluate and report to the Congress on how well prepared the transportation security system is to face public health threats.

Most of the activities required under those bills, other than the TSA survey and the reporting requirements for TSA and GAO, are similar to those already being planned or implemented under current law. Accordingly, and based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing each bill would be insignificant over the 2021-2026 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for these estimates is Aaron Krupkin. The estimates were reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.