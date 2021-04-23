|
H.R. 1871, Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act
Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
Transportation Security Administration Legislation
As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on March 18, 2021
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2021
|
|
|
2021-2026
|
|
|
|
2021-2031
|
|
|
|
Direct Spending (Outlays)
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Increase or Decrease (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spending Subject to
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
not estimated
|
|
|
|
Appropriation (Outlays)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory pay-as-you-go
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate Effects
|
|
|
procedures apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
Increases on-budget deficits in any
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the four consecutive 10-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods beginning in 2032?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains private-sector mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table above applies to each bill separately, as described below; * = between zero and $500,000.
On March 18, the House Committee on Homeland Security ordered reported the following bills:
-
H.R. 1871, the Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act, would direct the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to improve the transparency of the agency's guidelines for sensitive security information (SSI) and international aviation security directives by clearly designating SSI, reviewing and updating SSI guidelines, coordinating with aviation industry and law enforcement personnel, and briefing the Congress.
-
H.R. 1877, the Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, would direct TSA, in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services, to issue and begin implementing a plan to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at TSA checkpoints. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review that plan.
-
H.R. 1893, the Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021, would direct TSA to survey its workforce and report to the Congress regarding the agency's efforts to mitigate transmission of the COVID-19 virus among the workforce. The bill also would require TSA to develop and biennially review a plan for addressing future outbreaks of communicable diseases, which would be reviewed by GAO.
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
Transportation Security Administration Legislation, as ordered reported by the
|
|
House Committee on Homeland Security
|
|
Page 2
-
H.R. 1895, the Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021, would authorize TSA to provide personnel to other federal agencies to coordinate efforts to address public health threats to the U.S. transportation security system. In addition, the bill would require TSA to evaluate and report to the Congress on how well prepared the transportation security system is to face public health threats.
Most of the activities required under those bills, other than the TSA survey and the reporting requirements for TSA and GAO, are similar to those already being planned or implemented under current law. Accordingly, and based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing each bill would be insignificant over the 2021-2026 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The CBO staff contact for these estimates is Aaron Krupkin. The estimates were reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:19:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|