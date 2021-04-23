Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.R. 1871, Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act

04/23/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

April 23, 2021

Transportation Security Administration Legislation

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on March 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The table above applies to each bill separately, as described below; * = between zero and $500,000.

On March 18, the House Committee on Homeland Security ordered reported the following bills:

  • H.R. 1871, the Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act, would direct the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to improve the transparency of the agency's guidelines for sensitive security information (SSI) and international aviation security directives by clearly designating SSI, reviewing and updating SSI guidelines, coordinating with aviation industry and law enforcement personnel, and briefing the Congress.
  • H.R. 1877, the Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, would direct TSA, in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services, to issue and begin implementing a plan to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at TSA checkpoints. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review that plan.
  • H.R. 1893, the Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021, would direct TSA to survey its workforce and report to the Congress regarding the agency's efforts to mitigate transmission of the COVID-19 virus among the workforce. The bill also would require TSA to develop and biennially review a plan for addressing future outbreaks of communicable diseases, which would be reviewed by GAO.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

Transportation Security Administration Legislation, as ordered reported by the

House Committee on Homeland Security

Page 2

  • H.R. 1895, the Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021, would authorize TSA to provide personnel to other federal agencies to coordinate efforts to address public health threats to the U.S. transportation security system. In addition, the bill would require TSA to evaluate and report to the Congress on how well prepared the transportation security system is to face public health threats.

Most of the activities required under those bills, other than the TSA survey and the reporting requirements for TSA and GAO, are similar to those already being planned or implemented under current law. Accordingly, and based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing each bill would be insignificant over the 2021-2026 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for these estimates is Aaron Krupkin. The estimates were reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pNORBIT  : WINGHEAD High-resolution Sonar in a Dual-head Configuration
PU
05:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL  : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment
PU
05:50pCERVUS EQUIPMENT CORPORATION  : Announces April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pBucephalus Closes Private Placement
NE
05:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:48pGRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C  : Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 billion in savings
RE
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:42pIMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Chile sitecoreitem
PU
05:36pMODERNA  : Quebec pushing to get long-term care residents second dose, vaccine switch allowed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans
2Strong data lifts stocks after tax scare; oil gains
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ