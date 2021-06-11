Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.R. 2082, VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act

06/11/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

June 10, 2021

H.R. 2082, VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2082 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to participate in the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Warstopper Program. Through that program, the agency contracts with manufacturers to quickly obtain critical medical supplies such as ventilators, surgical masks, and other items. The bill also would prohibit VA from solely relying on regional physical inventories of critical items in order to respond to public health emergencies. VA can contract through DLA under current law and has taken steps to do so. Thus, satisfying that requirement would not affect the federal budget.

Finally, the bill would require VA to report to the Congress about the availability of and need for critical supplies during the current coronavirus pandemic and in future emergencies. VA would further be required to report to the Congress for three years on its participation in the Warstopper Program. Based on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying those reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pExtended Stay America Shareholders Vote to Approve Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital
GL
12:23pEXPERION  : Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
PU
12:23pAtlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Preferred Stock Offering
GL
12:23pERCROS S A  : The Ercros board of directors approves the 6th treasury shares repurchase program
PU
12:23pMadison Investments Completes Acquisition of Reinhart Fixed Income
GL
12:22pUK and EU working to find N.Ireland solution, Johnson's spokesman says
RE
12:22pTRANSPERFECT  : Applauds Supreme Court for Taking Action to Address Lack of Diversity in Delaware's Chancery Court
BU
12:21pVOLKSWAGEN  : VW says data breach at vendor impacted 3.3 million people in North America
RE
12:21pKAHOOT  : teams up with Disney Imagination Campus to bring learning to life!
PU
12:21pOccupational Employment and Wages in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina — May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Four Toshiba directors call for board and management shake-up
3India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021

HOT NEWS