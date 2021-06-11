H.R. 2082, VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2082 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to participate in the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Warstopper Program. Through that program, the agency contracts with manufacturers to quickly obtain critical medical supplies such as ventilators, surgical masks, and other items. The bill also would prohibit VA from solely relying on regional physical inventories of critical items in order to respond to public health emergencies. VA can contract through DLA under current law and has taken steps to do so. Thus, satisfying that requirement would not affect the federal budget.

Finally, the bill would require VA to report to the Congress about the availability of and need for critical supplies during the current coronavirus pandemic and in future emergencies. VA would further be required to report to the Congress for three years on its participation in the Warstopper Program. Based on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying those reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.