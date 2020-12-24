H.R. 2281, Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction

At a Glance

Energy and Commerce Health Care Legislation

On September 9, 2020, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce ordered 25 bills related to federal health care programs and services to be reported; some of those bills have since been passed by the House of Representatives. This single, comprehensive document provides estimates for each piece of legislation.

Pay-as-you-go procedures would apply to six bills that would affect direct spending or revenues, and thus the deficit. Nineteen would increase spending (outlays), subject to appropriation. Two contain private-sector mandates. None of the bills would increase on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031. Detailed estimates are shown on the following pages.

Net Increase or Decrease (-) Changes in Spending in the Deficit Subject to Appropriation Over the 2021-2030 Period Over the 2021-2025 Period Bill ($ in Millions) (Outlays, $ in Millions) Mandate Effects? H.R. 945 1,130 0 H.R. 2564 51 0 H.R. 8158 634 0 H.R. 1379 1,956 0 Yes, Private Sector H.R. 2281 101 -8 H.R. 3797 * 3 H.R. 4078 0 35 H.R. 4764 0 220 H.R. 5855 0 28 H.R. 3131 0 8 H.R. 7948 0 758 H.R. 2466 0 5,246 H.R. 2519 0 58 H.R. 4861 0 19 H.R. 1109 0 465 H.R. 5469 0 3,064 H.R. 5572 0 20 H.R. 2075 0 198 H.R. 3539 0 115 H.R. 7293 0 1 H.R. 4439 0 12 H.R. 8134 0 16 Yes, Private Sector H.R. 8128 0 5 H.R. 8121 0 2 H.R. 4499 0 0

* = between zero and $500,000.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.