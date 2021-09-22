Log in
H.R. 2355, Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

September 21, 2021

H.R. 2355, Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2355 would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to update materials that provide guidance for pharmacists, health care providers, and patients about when a pharmacist may decline to fill a prescription for a controlled substance. The updated materials would include information for pharmacists on how to verify the identity of the patient. Based on historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that costs to the federal government of developing and distributing those materials would not be significant.

The bill would also specify criteria the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may use when determining amounts for grants to state, local, and tribal governments to prevent overdoses of controlled substances. Those new criteria could affect the amounts awarded to a specific entity, but CBO estimates they would not affect the total amount of grants awarded; therefore, the provision would have no federal budgetary effect.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sarah Sajewski. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
