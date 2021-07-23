Log in
H.R. 2617, Performance Enhancement Reform Act

07/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

July 23, 2021

H.R. 2617, Performance Enhancement Reform Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on May 25, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

Under current law, federal agencies must publicly release plans that detail performance goals and measurements for all program activities. H.R. 2617 would require agencies to include information about the human capital, technology, and other resources necessary to achieve those goals. The bill also would require collaboration among the chief performance officer and other executives within the agency as they prepare those plans.

Because most of the bill's requirements would codify existing guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2617 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period. Those costs would be for OMB to amend that guidance and for federal agencies to expand their current reporting. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting the bill could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


