Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
H.R. 2746, a bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina

01/18/2022 | 04:52pm EST
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 18, 2022

H.R. 2746, a bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina

As ordered reported by the House Committee on the Judiciary on May 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2746 would realign the geographic jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina.

Using information from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, CBO estimates that implementing the changes would increase administrative costs by an insignificant amount and would have no effect on overall caseloads for the districts.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jon Sperl. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
