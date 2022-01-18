H.R. 2746, a bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina

As ordered reported by the House Committee on the Judiciary on May 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2746 would realign the geographic jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina.

Using information from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, CBO estimates that implementing the changes would increase administrative costs by an insignificant amount and would have no effect on overall caseloads for the districts.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jon Sperl. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.