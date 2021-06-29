Log in
H.R. 2795, DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act

06/29/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

June 29, 2021

H.R. 2795, DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on May 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2795 would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop Internet- based training programs for federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers and others as part of the department's Blue Campaign. The Blue Campaign is aimed at combating human trafficking. The bill also would create an advisory board of DHS officials who would provide information and data on human trafficking to the Blue Campaign.

DHS is currently carrying out activities similar to those required by the bill. Using information about those efforts, CBO estimates that any new activities required under H.R. 2795 would not require substantial action by the department and would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
