H.R. 293, VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act

05/25/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

May 25, 2021

H.R. 293, VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

1

1

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 293 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish qualifications and performance standards for human resources personnel at the Veterans Health Administration. The bill also would require VA to submit a report to the Congress on those qualifications and performance measures. Finally, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the quality and implementation of the new qualifications and standards. Based on costs for similar administrative and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the

2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Etaf Khan. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
