H.R. 293, VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act
As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2021
|
|
|
2021-2026
|
|
|
|
2021-2031
|
|
|
|
Direct Spending (Outlays)
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Increase or Decrease (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spending Subject to
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
not estimated
|
|
|
|
Appropriation (Outlays)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory pay-as-you-go
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate Effects
|
|
|
procedures apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
Increases on-budget deficits in any
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the four consecutive 10-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods beginning in 2032?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains private-sector mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 293 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish qualifications and performance standards for human resources personnel at the Veterans Health Administration. The bill also would require VA to submit a report to the Congress on those qualifications and performance measures. Finally, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the quality and implementation of the new qualifications and standards. Based on costs for similar administrative and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the
2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Etaf Khan. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.