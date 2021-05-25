H.R. 293, VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 1 1 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 293 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish qualifications and performance standards for human resources personnel at the Veterans Health Administration. The bill also would require VA to submit a report to the Congress on those qualifications and performance measures. Finally, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the quality and implementation of the new qualifications and standards. Based on costs for similar administrative and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the

2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Etaf Khan. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.