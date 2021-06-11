H.R. 2935, VA Beneficiary Debt Collection Improvement Act

Prohibit VA from recovering overpayments of veterans' benefits that are caused by the department's processing delays

Extend the time period during which a person may request debt relief from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 4, 2021

Under current law, people may accrue debts to VA for several reasons when they participate in the department's benefits programs such as educational assistance, disability compensation, pensions, and loan guarantees. Overpayment of benefits by VA is the most common reason that debts arise. The department is generally required to recoup such overpayments.

H.R. 2935 would change the processes used by VA to recover overpayments of benefits. CBO estimates those changes would increase direct spending by $219 million over the 2021- 2031 period.

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in fiscal year 2021 and that outlays will follow historical spending patterns for affected programs. Under those assumptions, VA could incur some costs in 2021, but CBO expects that most of the costs would be incurred in 2022 and later.

Implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000, CBO estimates.

The amounts shown above do not include any costs that would arise from section 2 because CBO cannot anticipate the standards the Department of Veterans Affairs would establish for timely processing of information on beneficiaries.

Estimated budget authority equals outlays. Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. * = between zero and $500,000.

The estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 2935 are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 700 (veterans' benefits and services).

H.R. 2935 would modify the processes used by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to recover overpayments of veterans' benefits.

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 2935, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Page 3

Extension of the Period to Request Debt Relief. Under current law, people can ask VA to reduce or forgive debts within 180 days of being notified of such debts. Section 4 would extend that period to one year.

According to VA, 67 percent of beneficiaries who request debt relief do so during the

180-day period available under current law. The remaining requests for debt relief are not considered timely. VA suspended most debt recoupment in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The department waived $139 million in debts arising from benefit programs in 2019, the most recent year in which all VA debt policies were in place. Another $68 million in debt relief was not approved in 2019 because requests were submitted after the 180-day period. CBO estimates that 25 percent of those requests-accounting for

$17 million of the outstanding debt-were submitted during the subsequent 180-day period that would be provided under the bill. CBO anticipates that a similar amount of debt relief will be requested in that period during subsequent years.

After accounting for continued growth in payments of VA benefits, CBO estimates that extending the period during which people may request relief would reduce mandatory receipts by $19 million in 2022, and by $211 million over the 2021-2031 period. Reductions in mandatory receipts are classified as increases in direct spending.

Interest and Fees. Under current law, VA charges interest and administrative fees on debts arising from some VA education programs, and interest on certain debts related to VA loan guarantees. Section 3 would prohibit VA from doing so for any debts established on or after enactment.

In recent years VA collected an annual average of $215,000 in interest and administrative fees on debts from its education program and about $285,000 in interest on VA home loan guarantees. Using that information, CBO estimates that prohibiting the collection of interest and administrative fees on new debts would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 in 2022 and by $5 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Bar on Recovering Certain Debts. Under current law, VA may temporarily reduce a person's VA benefits payments to recover previous overpayments of those or other VA benefits. Section 5 would prohibit VA from doing so if the administrative costs of such recovery would exceed the amount owed.

Using information from VA about the average amount of indebtedness resulting from overpayments, CBO estimates that most debts would still be recovered by reducing benefit payments. CBO estimates that dismissing a small number of debts under section 5 would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 in 2022 and by $3 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Timeliness Standards. Section 2 of the bill would prevent VA from establishing a debt for any person if the debt is attributable to VA's failure to process information in a timely