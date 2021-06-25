H.R. 302, PPSA Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on May 25, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 302 would limit the conditions under which a position may be reclassified from the federal competitive service to federal excepted service. Federal government civilian positions are generally part of the competitive civil service and applicants for those positions are evaluated through a competitive hiring process.1 Under current law, people may instead be appointed to excepted service positions within the federal government under limited circumstances, such as to fill specialized jobs.

CBO is unaware of any current federal civilian position reclassification activities that would be prohibited under the bill. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would have no significant effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

1. See Office of Personnel Management, "Policy, Data, Oversight: Hiring Information" (accessed June 21, 2021), https://go.usa.gov/x6mHR.