H.R. 302, PPSA Act of 2021

06/25/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

June 23, 2021

H.R. 302, PPSA Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on May 25, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 302 would limit the conditions under which a position may be reclassified from the federal competitive service to federal excepted service. Federal government civilian positions are generally part of the competitive civil service and applicants for those positions are evaluated through a competitive hiring process.1 Under current law, people may instead be appointed to excepted service positions within the federal government under limited circumstances, such as to fill specialized jobs.

CBO is unaware of any current federal civilian position reclassification activities that would be prohibited under the bill. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would have no significant effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

1. See Office of Personnel Management, "Policy, Data, Oversight: Hiring Information" (accessed June 21, 2021), https://go.usa.gov/x6mHR.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
